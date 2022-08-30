TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 16.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 17,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 77.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 18.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $145.01 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.02 and a beta of 1.20.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 22.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $142.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CYBR. Summit Insights lowered their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.67.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

