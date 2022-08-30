TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,268 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,050,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,557,000 after purchasing an additional 249,741 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 15.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,425,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,609,000 after purchasing an additional 185,673 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,827,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 632,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 173,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,588,000. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix Price Performance

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. Quanterix Co. has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $60.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.87. The company has a market cap of $342.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Quanterix news, CFO Michael A. Doyle acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $156,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,594.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Quanterix news, CFO Michael A. Doyle acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $156,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,594.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Masoud Toloue acquired 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $1,095,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,823 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,133.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,000 and sold 3,097 shares valued at $51,159. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QTRX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lowered shares of Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Quanterix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.