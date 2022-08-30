TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,821 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHG. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 22,716.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $16.67 and a 12 month high of $48.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average is $25.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
