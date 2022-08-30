TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,674 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Bancshares were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $333,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Julie A. Huber sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $292,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,513.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equity Bancshares news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 5,000 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $167,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,034.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie A. Huber sold 9,500 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $292,315.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,513.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQBK. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

EQBK opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $508.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.38. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.06 and a twelve month high of $36.00.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

