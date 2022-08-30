TD Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 78,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Knowles by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,574,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,115,000 after purchasing an additional 685,980 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,010,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,935,000 after acquiring an additional 29,646 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,275,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,792,000 after acquiring an additional 90,462 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,204,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,937,000 after acquiring an additional 58,606 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,073,025 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,055,000 after acquiring an additional 59,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KN. TheStreet cut shares of Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Knowles presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

Knowles Stock Performance

NYSE:KN opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.09. Knowles Co. has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Knowles had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Knowles Profile

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

