TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 17,300 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 118.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,900 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.66. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.03). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 38.56% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.57.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

