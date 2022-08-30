TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,173 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 4.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 10.4% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $40.23 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $139.99. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.84.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.23. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 112.91% and a negative return on equity of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $436,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,691.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $53,473.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,769,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $436,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,691.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,038 shares of company stock valued at $824,830. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

