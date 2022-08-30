TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lamb Weston by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $239,989.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,654 shares of company stock worth $755,709. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.4 %

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

NYSE:LW opened at $80.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.80. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

