TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,276 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Brink’s by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Brink’s by 551.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Brink’s by 111.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brink’s in the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brink's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BCO. StockNews.com upgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Brink’s from $96.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of BCO stock opened at $56.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.14. The Brink’s Company has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $80.14. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.29.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Brink’s had a return on equity of 83.35% and a net margin of 3.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Insider Activity

In other Brink’s news, EVP Simon Davis purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.35 per share, with a total value of $504,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 39,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,342.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Profile

(Get Rating)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.