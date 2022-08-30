TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,834 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 10.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

ALHC stock opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.20. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 47.96% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America raised Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

Insider Transactions at Alignment Healthcare

In other news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 13,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $152,980.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,674,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,581,499.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 3,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $43,031.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,177,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,140,417.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 13,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $152,980.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,674,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,581,499.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,592,744 shares of company stock valued at $56,744,272. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

See Also

