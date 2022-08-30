TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,794 Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,502 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,794 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of First Bancshares by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 750,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,264,000 after purchasing an additional 146,414 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,629,000 after acquiring an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Bancshares by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 24,279 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FBMS shares. StockNews.com cut First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of First Bancshares to $4.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

First Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FBMS opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day moving average of $31.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.01. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $42.89.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). First Bancshares had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $50.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

First Bancshares Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

