TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,952 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,952 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 970.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 79.2% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.42 and a beta of 0.95. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $40.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

DV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Capital One Financial began coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.62.

In other DoubleVerify news, Director Robert Davis Noell sold 3,479,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $89,602,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 501,864 shares in the company, valued at $12,922,998. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DoubleVerify news, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 3,258,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $83,911,344.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,867,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,088,743. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Davis Noell sold 3,479,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $89,602,172.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 501,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,922,998. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,879,985 shares of company stock worth $177,262,109. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.