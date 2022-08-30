TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 17,296 Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,296 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Haynes International were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYN. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Haynes International during the first quarter valued at about $859,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Haynes International by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 71,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 23,221 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Haynes International by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Haynes International during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Haynes International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Haynes International Trading Down 0.7 %

Haynes International stock opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 3.16. Haynes International, Inc. has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $49.76. The stock has a market cap of $530.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.41.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Haynes International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Haynes International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.