TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 38,738 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,738 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Utz Brands

In related news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 15,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $307,915.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,277,988 shares in the company, valued at $64,379,684.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

Utz Brands stock opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 138.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.84. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $20.41.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.39 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on UTZ. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Utz Brands to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

About Utz Brands

(Get Rating)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

