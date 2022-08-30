TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,876 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Landstar System by 821.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 124.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 23.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LSTR. StockNews.com raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on Landstar System to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Landstar System Price Performance

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $448,231.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System stock opened at $148.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.97. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.20). Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.03%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

