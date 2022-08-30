TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,220 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in MSA Safety by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William M. Lambert sold 28,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $3,627,806.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,406,209.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $115,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,413. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 28,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $3,627,806.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,406,209.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSA Safety Stock Down 0.8 %

Separately, StockNews.com lowered MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $120.80 on Tuesday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $112.89 and a 52-week high of $167.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.25 and its 200 day moving average is $127.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.43 and a beta of 0.91.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. MSA Safety had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $372.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.39%.

About MSA Safety

(Get Rating)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

