TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 88,953 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,953 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 339,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 143,239 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 515,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 34,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 216,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nitin Sood sold 17,540 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $192,589.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.99. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 145.37% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

