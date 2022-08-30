Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 895 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,587,000 after buying an additional 63,093 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 25,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ellington Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 559,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,555,000 after buying an additional 29,958 shares in the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EFC opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average is $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 25.88, a quick ratio of 25.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $913.30 million, a PE ratio of -66.13 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is -782.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.65.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

