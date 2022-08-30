Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $197,000 Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IMGN. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,652,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 10,286,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,193 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,801,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,984,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,420,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of IMGN stock opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average of $4.82. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 0.97.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 67.02% and a negative net margin of 179.64%. The company had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

