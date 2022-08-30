Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Stem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Stem by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Stem by 2,688.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Stem by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Stem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 50.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stem

In related news, CFO William John Bush sold 60,642 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $984,826.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 285,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,777.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stem news, CFO William John Bush sold 60,642 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $984,826.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 285,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Buzby sold 67,000 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $1,039,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 608,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,441,107.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 560,042 shares of company stock valued at $8,444,933. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stem Price Performance

Stem stock opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63. Stem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STEM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stem from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

