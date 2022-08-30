Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,551 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 6,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $40,664.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,770.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 6,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $40,664.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,770.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 130,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $1,812,070.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 475,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,590,942.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,893 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,435 in the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.