Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IMAX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in IMAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IMAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.08. IMAX Co. has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.03 million, a PE ratio of -62.04 and a beta of 1.32.

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). IMAX had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.95 million. Analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

