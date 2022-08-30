Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Holdings Trimmed by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,411 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 14,503 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 3.5% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,418 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 307.1% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 42.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,955 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.90.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $140,438.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,610,757.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,240.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,151 shares of company stock worth $399,436. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

TDOC stock opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.82. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.38 and a 52-week high of $156.82.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $592.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.86 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 441.94%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

