Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 101.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,748,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,124,000 after buying an additional 5,406,305 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,647,000 after purchasing an additional 404,561 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,260,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,360,000 after purchasing an additional 549,106 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,365,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,775,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

NYSE:TPX opened at $25.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average is $27.46. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.83.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 659.10% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TPX. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.