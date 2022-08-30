TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 250.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on TGTX. B. Riley dropped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised TG Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $957.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.17. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

