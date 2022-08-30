The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The GEO Group were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The GEO Group by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 61,496 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth about $449,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $536,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The GEO Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

NYSE GEO opened at $8.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.63. The GEO Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $588.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.50 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About The GEO Group

(Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is a leading diversified government service provider, specializing in design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO's diversified services include enhanced in-custody rehabilitation and post-release support through the award-winning GEO Continuum of Care®, secure transportation, electronic monitoring, community-based programs, and correctional health and mental health care.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.