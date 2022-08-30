The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Holdings Decreased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 458,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,051,000 after buying an additional 176,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 12,742 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SMPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stephens upgraded Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $31.14 on Tuesday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $45.77. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.56.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

