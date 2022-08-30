The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Southern were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Southern by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 100,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 25,127 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Southern by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Southern by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SO. UBS Group raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Southern Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,500 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock opened at $78.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 95.77%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

