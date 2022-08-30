United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Director Lloyd Bardswich Buys 30,000 Shares

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) Director Lloyd Bardswich acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $14,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,331.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lloyd Bardswich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 18th, Lloyd Bardswich acquired 70,000 shares of United States Antimony stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $32,900.00.

On Sunday, August 7th, Lloyd Bardswich acquired 7,500 shares of United States Antimony stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.47 per share, for a total transaction of $3,525.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Lloyd Bardswich purchased 65,000 shares of United States Antimony stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00.

United States Antimony Stock Performance

UAMY stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.96 million, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 0.85. United States Antimony Co. has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, TheStreet downgraded United States Antimony from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in United States Antimony during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in United States Antimony during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in United States Antimony by 1,211.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 125,023 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in United States Antimony during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

