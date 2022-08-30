Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CFO Luis Felipe Visoso Sells 9,894 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $454,530.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 314,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,436,690.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of U stock opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day moving average is $62.35. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Unity Software to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.
Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.
