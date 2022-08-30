Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CFO Luis Felipe Visoso Sells 9,894 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $454,530.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 314,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,436,690.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of U stock opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day moving average is $62.35. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 22.71% and a negative net margin of 54.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 5.5% in the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 24,652,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,472 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,507 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 11.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,175,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,753,000 after purchasing an additional 931,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,428,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,158,000 after buying an additional 252,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,525,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,269,000 after buying an additional 1,524,282 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Unity Software to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

