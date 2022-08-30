Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,033,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,565 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,507,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,490 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $9,954,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the first quarter worth about $8,480,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,430,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,816,000 after acquiring an additional 459,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Utz Brands to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stephens raised their price objective on Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Insider Activity at Utz Brands

Utz Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 15,678 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $307,915.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,277,988 shares in the company, valued at $64,379,684.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 17.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average of $14.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.71. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.06 and a twelve month high of $20.41.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.39 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.85%. Utz Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.33%.

About Utz Brands

(Get Rating)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

See Also

