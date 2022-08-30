Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires New Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,764 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,642,000 after buying an additional 4,209,030 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,968,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $70,754,000 after purchasing an additional 33,119 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,322,603 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $100,941,000 after purchasing an additional 324,544 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,835,554 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,144,000 after purchasing an additional 183,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 499.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,000,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,670,000 after buying an additional 1,666,788 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,936.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $173,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,754.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Range Resources from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Range Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.24.

NYSE:RRC opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.14. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $37.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.40.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. Range Resources had a return on equity of 56.92% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Range Resources’s revenue was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

