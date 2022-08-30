Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 187 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 41,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of KFY opened at $62.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.40. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $51.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.94 and a 200 day moving average of $62.38.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $721.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.98 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.