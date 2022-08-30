Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 306 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) by 64.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Methanex were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Methanex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 284.8% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MEOH. UBS Group reduced their target price on Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Methanex from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on Methanex from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

Methanex Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $39.87 on Tuesday. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $56.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.69). Methanex had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Methanex Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

Methanex Profile

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

