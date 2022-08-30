Van ECK Associates Corp Has $34,000 Stock Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paul Chhabra sold 7,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $532,694.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,052.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $145,397.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,499.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Chhabra sold 7,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $532,694.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,911 shares in the company, valued at $821,052.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,216,866. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Franklin Electric Trading Down 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FELE shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $89.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $96.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $551.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Franklin Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Articles

