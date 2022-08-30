Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,710,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 274,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after buying an additional 129,820 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,373,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 415,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after buying an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 64,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 34,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

American Vanguard Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AVD opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.83. American Vanguard Co. has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $25.99.

American Vanguard Announces Dividend

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 7.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Insider Activity at American Vanguard

In related news, insider Timothy Donnelly sold 12,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $316,068.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Vanguard news, insider Timothy Donnelly sold 12,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $316,068.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David` T. Johnson sold 6,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $167,084.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Vanguard

(Get Rating)

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.