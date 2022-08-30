Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New Investment in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,187 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 68,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $73.36 on Tuesday. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $75.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 35.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank reissued an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

