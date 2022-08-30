Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 280 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 8.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.57 and a 1 year high of $49.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.77. The company has a market capitalization of $942.97 million, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.442 dividend. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 208.24%.

CHCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Community Healthcare Trust to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

