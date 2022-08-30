Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Holdings in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,381 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Greenidge Generation were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GREE. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenidge Generation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Greenidge Generation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Greenidge Generation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $988,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Greenidge Generation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenidge Generation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GREE stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Greenidge Generation from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

