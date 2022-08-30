Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 96.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,767 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,991,000 after buying an additional 313,959 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,637,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,574,000 after purchasing an additional 57,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,330,000 after purchasing an additional 111,277 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in DocuSign by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,774,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,318,000 after buying an additional 52,987 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on DocuSign from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.20.

DocuSign Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.89 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.98. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.86 and a 52-week high of $314.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

