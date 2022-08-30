Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VRNOF shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Verano from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Verano from C$27.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Verano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Verano Trading Up 2.4 %

OTCMKTS VRNOF opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. Verano has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $15.01. The stock has a market cap of $113.78 million and a P/E ratio of -17.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

