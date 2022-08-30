Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CTO Sells $12,687.36 in Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 3,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $12,687.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,032,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,703.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sammy Khalifa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Sammy Khalifa sold 1,521 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $6,023.16.

On Thursday, July 14th, Sammy Khalifa sold 6,862 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $21,889.78.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Sammy Khalifa sold 2,882 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $10,663.40.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Sammy Khalifa sold 4,551 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $14,654.22.

Vicarious Surgical Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of RBOT stock opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $15.79. The company has a market capitalization of $471.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vicarious Surgical ( NYSE:RBOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RBOT shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on Vicarious Surgical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Vicarious Surgical from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vicarious Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBOT. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

About Vicarious Surgical

(Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.