Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CTO Sells $12,687.36 in Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 3,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $12,687.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,032,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,703.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Sammy Khalifa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 23rd, Sammy Khalifa sold 1,521 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $6,023.16.
- On Thursday, July 14th, Sammy Khalifa sold 6,862 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $21,889.78.
- On Tuesday, June 21st, Sammy Khalifa sold 2,882 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $10,663.40.
- On Wednesday, June 15th, Sammy Khalifa sold 4,551 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $14,654.22.
Vicarious Surgical Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of RBOT stock opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $15.79. The company has a market capitalization of $471.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.36.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RBOT shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on Vicarious Surgical from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Vicarious Surgical from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vicarious Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBOT. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vicarious Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.
About Vicarious Surgical
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
