Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Village Farms International were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 29.5% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 6.3% during the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 44,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 15.6% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at $4,088,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. 30.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VFF shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Village Farms International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Village Farms International from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Village Farms International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Village Farms International Trading Up 0.4 %

About Village Farms International

Shares of VFF stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79. Village Farms International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

(Get Rating)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.