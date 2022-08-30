Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,412,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,762,000 after purchasing an additional 158,038 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,328,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,931,000 after purchasing an additional 21,651 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,920,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,010,000 after purchasing an additional 406,953 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,749,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,256,000 after purchasing an additional 203,123 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $30,304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

VSH stock opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.32. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $22.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.36.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $863.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.77 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.60%.

Separately, Cowen lifted their target price on Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

