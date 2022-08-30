Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Vistra were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,146,000 after purchasing an additional 809,543 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,957,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,456,000 after acquiring an additional 146,651 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,017,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,714,000 after acquiring an additional 151,841 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,506,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 11.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,183,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,764,000 after acquiring an additional 220,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. TheStreet lowered Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Vistra Stock Down 0.8 %

Vistra Increases Dividend

NYSE VST opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.93. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.184 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is -28.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vistra news, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 8,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,055.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO James A. Burke acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 379,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,121,203. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.90 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,055.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 62,300 shares of company stock worth $1,441,460. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

