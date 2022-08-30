Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 232.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $218,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of WRE opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $26.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 680.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WRE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

