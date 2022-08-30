Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,624 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Western Digital by 15.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,552,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $374,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,308,135 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $410,390,000 after purchasing an additional 343,751 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $409,015,000 after purchasing an additional 162,490 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,197,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $468,969,000 after purchasing an additional 646,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Western Digital by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,421,470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $223,112,000 after purchasing an additional 15,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.05 and its 200-day moving average is $50.72. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $41.63 and a 52-week high of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.27. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Western Digital from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

