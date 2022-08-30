Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) CAO Sells $58,037.36 in Stock

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares in the company, valued at $58,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Westlake Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $102.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.22. Westlake Co. has a 1-year low of $80.47 and a 1-year high of $141.19.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Westlake’s payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

Institutional Trading of Westlake

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on WLK. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Westlake from $117.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.69.

About Westlake

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.