Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) CAO Sells $58,037.36 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2022

Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLKGet Rating) CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares in the company, valued at $58,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Westlake Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $102.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.22. Westlake Co. has a 1-year low of $80.47 and a 1-year high of $141.19.

Westlake Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Westlake’s payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

Institutional Trading of Westlake

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on WLK. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Westlake from $117.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lowered Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westlake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.69.

About Westlake

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Westlake (NYSE:WLK)

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.