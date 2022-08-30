White Pine Investment CO Has $8.80 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

White Pine Investment CO lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.0% of White Pine Investment CO’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 167,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,181,000 after purchasing an additional 54,989 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 47,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,282,000. Finally, Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

Apple Stock Performance

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $161.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.22 and a 200 day moving average of $156.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

