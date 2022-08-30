WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 2,231 Shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Glatfelter were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Glatfelter in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Glatfelter in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glatfelter during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glatfelter Trading Down 4.6 %

Glatfelter stock opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. Glatfelter Co. has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $214.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.26.

Insider Activity

Glatfelter ( NYSE:GLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19. Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 8.33%.

In related news, Director J Robert Hall acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $93,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,573 shares in the company, valued at $501,290.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Glatfelter from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Glatfelter from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

About Glatfelter

(Get Rating)

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

